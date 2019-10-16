Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,708 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.3% during the second quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 21.6% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 4.3% in the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 2,450 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 0.6% in the second quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 15,957 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 1.8% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 5,595 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 75.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on YUM shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Yum! Brands to $112.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Edward Jones cut Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Friday, July 12th. MKM Partners started coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.65.

In related news, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,593 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.67, for a total transaction of $184,262.31. Following the sale, the president now owns 43,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,074,095.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Scott Catlett sold 1,015 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.63, for a total value of $118,379.45. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 5,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,002.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,959 shares of company stock worth $2,657,189 in the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE YUM traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.54. The company had a trading volume of 501,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,637,494. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.32. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.53 and a 12 month high of $119.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.50.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 24.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

