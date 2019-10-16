Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $694,000 Holdings in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 45.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 140.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,940,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $629,504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298,343 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 95.1% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,617,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $776,782,000 after buying an additional 788,111 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 471.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 725,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,953,000 after buying an additional 598,745 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 612.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 670,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,088,000 after buying an additional 576,200 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,041,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $326,139,000 after buying an additional 361,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a $218.00 price objective on shares of Simon Property Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $170.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $187.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.30.

Simon Property Group stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $148.41. The company had a trading volume of 38,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,437,213. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.02. Simon Property Group Inc has a 52 week low of $145.28 and a 52 week high of $191.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $151.74 and a 200-day moving average of $163.04. The firm has a market cap of $45.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.54.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.01. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.48% and a return on equity of 63.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

