Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,184 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RSP. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Summit Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $4,227,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2,481.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 76,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,215,000 after buying an additional 73,255 shares during the period. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 31,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,377,000 after buying an additional 4,942 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.54. 3,656 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 727,988. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $85.76 and a 1 year high of $110.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.53.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.5201 per share. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

