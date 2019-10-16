Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 198 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 180.0% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,653,000 after purchasing an additional 67,500 shares in the last quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL now owns 8,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 26.8% during the second quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 112,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,580,000 after acquiring an additional 23,841 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $342,000. Finally, Jordan Park Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC now owns 46,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWN traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.19. 44,547 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 848,865. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $118.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.27. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $101.57 and a 12 month high of $127.30.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.572 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

