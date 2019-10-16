Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Trims Position in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 16.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 827 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 10.8% during the third quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 7.2% during the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 32,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 5.2% during the third quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 12.5% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 24,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 10.5% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 52,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,579,000 after purchasing an additional 5,036 shares in the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ZTS traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $128.09. The stock had a trading volume of 686,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,781,518. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $125.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.87. Zoetis Inc has a one year low of $78.90 and a one year high of $130.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 4.17.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 72.86% and a net margin of 22.74%. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be given a $0.164 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 21.09%.

In related news, EVP Clinton A. Jr. Lewis sold 6,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total value of $735,066.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,005,844.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.99, for a total value of $562,293.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,181,608.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,209 shares of company stock valued at $3,470,641 in the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ZTS. ValuEngine lowered Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $140.00 price objective on Zoetis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $138.00 price objective on Zoetis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Argus set a $140.00 price objective on Zoetis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.69.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

