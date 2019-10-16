ValuEngine Downgrades Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) to Sell

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

TSN has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 price target on Tyson Foods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays raised their target price on Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Stephens set a $95.00 target price on Tyson Foods and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Tyson Foods presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.58.

Shares of Tyson Foods stock traded down $1.88 on Wednesday, reaching $81.86. 2,512,409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,750,104. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.18. The firm has a market cap of $30.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.44. Tyson Foods has a 1-year low of $49.77 and a 1-year high of $94.07.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47. The business had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.95 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 5.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tyson Foods will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Sally Grimes sold 57,774 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $4,910,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mary Oleksiuk sold 43,592 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.60, for a total value of $3,600,699.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Biltmore Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $254,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,996,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

