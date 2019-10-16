ValuEngine Lowers LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Sunday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LX. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on LexinFintech in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on LexinFintech from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LexinFintech from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, BOCOM International began coverage on LexinFintech in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.34 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.32.

Shares of LX opened at $10.05 on Friday. LexinFintech has a 1 year low of $6.48 and a 1 year high of $14.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.29 and a 200-day moving average of $11.47.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 30th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.42 by ($2.92). LexinFintech had a return on equity of 52.70% and a net margin of 26.86%. The company had revenue of $969.60 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. LexinFintech’s revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that LexinFintech will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its holdings in LexinFintech by 16.7% in the second quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in LexinFintech in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. American Beacon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in LexinFintech in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in LexinFintech in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in LexinFintech in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

About LexinFintech

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young adults in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a retail and online consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms.

