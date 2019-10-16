VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) is Guild Investment Management Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Guild Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 32.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 76,950 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF makes up approximately 5.9% of Guild Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Guild Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $4,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 28,500,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $728,460,000 after buying an additional 7,200,000 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 15,488,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $395,876,000 after buying an additional 267,649 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 487.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,581,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $270,455,000 after buying an additional 8,779,175 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 1,801.4% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,500,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $217,203,000 after buying an additional 8,052,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 2,903,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,218,000 after buying an additional 912,520 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GDX traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,587,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,508,164. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.16. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $18.26 and a twelve month high of $30.96.

VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

