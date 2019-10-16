VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMH) Shares Purchased by Global Trust Asset Management LLC

Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMH) by 120,000.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,201 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Emerald Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $132,000.

Shares of SMH stock opened at $125.05 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $80.71 and a 12 month high of $125.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.66.

