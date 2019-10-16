Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Shares Sold by First Financial Corp IN

First Financial Corp IN reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 493 shares during the period. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of First Financial Corp IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 14,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 79.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 40.7% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 13.4% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDC traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $153.58. 1,011 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,220. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $124.93 and a 1-year high of $157.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $155.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.77.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $1.0907 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 2.4%.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

