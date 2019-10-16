Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 127,445 Shares of Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,601,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 127,445 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Ultra Clean worth $36,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ultra Clean by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,915,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,336,000 after buying an additional 187,375 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Ultra Clean by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 728,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,138,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Ultra Clean by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 574,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,995,000 after buying an additional 5,742 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Ultra Clean by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 534,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,442,000 after buying an additional 176,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, THB Asset Management increased its holdings in Ultra Clean by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 529,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,376,000 after buying an additional 54,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider William Joe Williams sold 8,196 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.86, for a total transaction of $129,988.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,414.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sheri Savage sold 22,574 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total value of $296,396.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,660 shares in the company, valued at $1,518,615.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ultra Clean stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.51. 38,174 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,015. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $619.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.10. Ultra Clean Holdings Inc has a one year low of $6.94 and a one year high of $16.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $265.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.42 million. Ultra Clean had a positive return on equity of 8.16% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ultra Clean Holdings Inc will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen downgraded Ultra Clean from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ultra Clean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.13.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries primarily in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers precision robotic systems that are used when accurate controlled motion is required; gas delivery systems, which include one or more gas lines consisting of small diameter internally polished stainless steel tubing products, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; and various industrial and automation production equipment products.

