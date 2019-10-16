Vanguard Group Inc. Has $34.01 Million Stock Holdings in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,299,575 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,507 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in First Majestic Silver were worth $34,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 0.5% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 406,238 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,208,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in First Majestic Silver during the first quarter worth $27,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 281.3% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,100 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 8.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 72,799 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 5,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 16.5% during the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 45,917 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from $5.95 to $8.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 target price on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. First Majestic Silver has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.68.

Shares of AG stock traded up $0.56 on Wednesday, hitting $9.75. The stock had a trading volume of 242,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,393,672. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.97 and a 200 day moving average of $8.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.48 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.66. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 12-month low of $4.59 and a 12-month high of $11.62.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $83.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.77 million. First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 50.33% and a negative return on equity of 3.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,837 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco; and La Guitarra Silver Mine that consists of 39,714 hectares situated in México State.

