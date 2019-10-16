Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 229,489 Shares of SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,105,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 229,489 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 4.82% of SP Plus worth $35,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in SP Plus by 1,770.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SP Plus in the second quarter worth approximately $184,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of SP Plus in the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. BBT Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SP Plus in the second quarter worth approximately $336,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 12.0% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SP traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,859. The company has a market capitalization of $865.40 million, a PE ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.17. SP Plus Corp has a 52 week low of $27.13 and a 52 week high of $38.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $414.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.15 million. SP Plus had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 15.99%. Analysts anticipate that SP Plus Corp will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SP. Barrington Research set a $43.00 target price on shares of SP Plus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of SP Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SP Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.

In related news, insider Gerard M. Klaisle sold 1,250 shares of SP Plus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $46,137.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About SP Plus

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

