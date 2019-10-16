Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Bought by D. Scott Neal Inc.

D. Scott Neal Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 23.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,906 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of D. Scott Neal Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. D. Scott Neal Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $789,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 114.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after buying an additional 5,980 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VO traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $167.56. The stock had a trading volume of 169,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,798. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.33. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $129.51 and a 12-month high of $171.55.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a $0.5373 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 1.4%.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.