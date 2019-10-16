Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Sold by Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC

Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 886 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up 0.5% of Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 11.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 22,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 44.7% during the second quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter.

VBK traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $183.31. 1,779 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,514. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $183.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.74. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $139.95 and a 1-year high of $192.40.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.2111 per share. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

