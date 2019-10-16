Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) Holdings Raised by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 546,283 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,790 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd owned about 0.10% of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF worth $46,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 120.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 81.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter.

BND stock traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $84.12. The company had a trading volume of 120,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,789,455. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $77.46 and a 1 year high of $85.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.45 and its 200 day moving average is $82.78.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were paid a $0.182 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st.

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

