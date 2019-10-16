Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by Boenning & Scattergood Inc.

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JGP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Hayden Royal LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $365,000. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Winfield Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 28,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,209,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 99,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,962,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTI opened at $151.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $150.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.96. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $119.35 and a fifty-two week high of $154.51.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 1.8%.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

