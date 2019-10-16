Vectrus Inc (NYSE:VEC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Vectrus Inc (NYSE:VEC) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 89,500 shares, a decrease of 7.8% from the August 30th total of 97,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

VEC traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.99. 1,891 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,354. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.24 and its 200 day moving average is $38.93. Vectrus has a 52 week low of $19.61 and a 52 week high of $46.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $508.46 million, a PE ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.82.

Get Vectrus alerts:

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Vectrus had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The firm had revenue of $331.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vectrus will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William F. Murdy sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.43, for a total transaction of $41,430.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,249.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vectrus by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 326,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,230,000 after purchasing an additional 13,603 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 900.0% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 2.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 110,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 603.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 26,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vectrus in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,938,000. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VEC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Noble Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vectrus in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vectrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Vectrus in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Vectrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.33.

Vectrus Company Profile

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and logistics, and information technology and network communication services to the U.S. government worldwide. The company offers facility and logistics services, such as airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, warehouse management and distribution, and equipment maintenance, repair, and services for U.S.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Vectrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vectrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.