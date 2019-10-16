Velocity Composites PLC (LON:VEL) Insider Andrew Beaden Buys 50,000 Shares

Velocity Composites PLC (LON:VEL) insider Andrew Beaden purchased 50,000 shares of Velocity Composites stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 18 ($0.24) per share, with a total value of £9,000 ($11,760.09).

Shares of VEL opened at GBX 21.93 ($0.29) on Wednesday. Velocity Composites PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 15.03 ($0.20) and a 1 year high of GBX 33 ($0.43). The company has a market cap of $7.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 17.33 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 20.66.

Separately, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Velocity Composites in a report on Monday, June 24th.

Velocity Composites Company Profile

Velocity Composites plc manufactures advanced carbon fiber and ancillary material kits for use in the production of aircraft in the United Kingdom. It offers structural material kits, such as ply generation, shape management and configuration control, life management, and cutting and supply service, as well as materials comprising woven fabrics, unidirectional fabrics, impregnated metallic meshes, and film adhesives.

