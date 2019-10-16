Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Rating Reiterated by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has a $16.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Vericel Corporation is focused on developing patient-specific expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with severe diseases and conditions. The company markets two autologous cell therapy products in the United States: Carticel (R) for the treatment of cartilage defects in the knee, and Epicel (R) for the treatment of severe burns. It is also developing MACI (TM) for the treatment of cartilage defects in the knee, and ixmyelocel-T for the treatment of advanced heart failure due to ischemic dilated cardiomyopathy. Vericel Corporation, formerly Aastrom Biosciences, Inc., is based in United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on VCEL. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vericel from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Vericel from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. BTIG Research set a $24.00 target price on shares of Vericel and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Vericel in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Vericel currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.78.

Shares of Vericel stock opened at $15.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $637.78 million, a PE ratio of -108.21 and a beta of 2.66. Vericel has a twelve month low of $10.51 and a twelve month high of $21.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.05. The company has a current ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $26.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.13 million. Vericel had a negative net margin of 18.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.99%. Vericel’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vericel will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vericel news, CFO Gerard J. Michel sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total value of $282,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 58,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total transaction of $864,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vericel by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,168,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,846,000 after buying an additional 73,814 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vericel by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,607,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,249,000 after buying an additional 66,650 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vericel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,159,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vericel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,152,000. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vericel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,775,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets. It markets autologous cell therapy products, including MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

