VeriME (VME) Hits Market Cap of $105,372.00

VeriME (CURRENCY:VME) traded down 30.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 16th. VeriME has a total market cap of $105,372.00 and $7.00 worth of VeriME was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VeriME token can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, HitBTC and IDEX. During the last seven days, VeriME has traded down 20.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get VeriME alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00043013 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00007395 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $498.33 or 0.06096096 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000417 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000272 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00001086 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00043597 BTC.

BitForex Token (BF) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000159 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000056 BTC.

VeriME Profile

VeriME is a token. It launched on January 10th, 2018. VeriME’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,048,389 tokens. VeriME’s official message board is medium.com/verime. The Reddit community for VeriME is /r/Verime. VeriME’s official website is www.verime.mobi/home. VeriME’s official Twitter account is @VeriME_mobi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VeriME Token Trading

VeriME can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriME directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriME should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VeriME using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VeriME Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VeriME and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.