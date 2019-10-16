Verus Financial Partners Inc. Has $492,000 Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Verus Financial Partners Inc. decreased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,999 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,359 shares during the period. Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 439.2% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 3,051.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the period. 53.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE T traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.83. The stock had a trading volume of 719,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,069,460. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.70. The firm has a market cap of $276.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.63. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.80 and a fifty-two week high of $38.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89. The company had revenue of $44.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.97 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 9.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.95%.

In other news, CEO John T. Stankey sold 4,024 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $137,419.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,798.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on T. ValuEngine downgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Oppenheimer set a $41.00 target price on AT&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Cowen set a $40.00 price objective on AT&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.28.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

