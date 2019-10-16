Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VKTX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VKTX) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,000,000 shares, a decline of 6.5% from the August 30th total of 23,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 15.9 days. Currently, 34.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,395,385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,482,000 after purchasing an additional 280,919 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,699,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,709,000 after purchasing an additional 590,194 shares in the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,747,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,504,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 768,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,381,000 after purchasing an additional 11,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 369,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 49,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Viking Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Viking Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.79.

VKTX traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.58. The stock had a trading volume of 658,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,191,237. The firm has a market capitalization of $477.38 million, a P/E ratio of -16.45 and a beta of 2.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.91. Viking Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.15 and a twelve month high of $15.69.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts predict that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat patients with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol.

