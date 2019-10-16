Vinci (EPA:DG) PT Set at €114.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Vinci (EPA:DG) has been given a €114.00 ($132.56) price objective by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.34% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DG. HSBC set a €101.00 ($117.44) price objective on shares of Vinci and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vinci in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Nord/LB set a €90.00 ($104.65) price objective on shares of Vinci and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Bank of America set a €109.00 ($126.74) price objective on shares of Vinci and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €105.00 ($122.09) price objective on shares of Vinci and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Vinci currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €99.05 ($115.17).

Get Vinci alerts:

DG stock opened at €98.84 ($114.93) on Monday. Vinci has a twelve month low of €69.54 ($80.86) and a twelve month high of €88.80 ($103.26). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €97.89.

Vinci Company Profile

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 35 airports worldwide.

Read More: What does relative strength index mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.