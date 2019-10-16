Virginia National Bank Acquires New Position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Virginia National Bank acquired a new stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,877 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 12,846.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,157,866 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $794,495,000 after purchasing an additional 8,094,852 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 46.0% in the second quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 8,843,721 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $861,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,443 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,895,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 9.4% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 14,499,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,412,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 14.9% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,655,784 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $940,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,545 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MDT. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.84.

Medtronic stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,117,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,243,728. Medtronic PLC has a 52-week low of $81.66 and a 52-week high of $112.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $144.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.64.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.08. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The company had revenue of $7.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

In other news, EVP Hooman Hakami sold 82,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.31, for a total transaction of $8,893,530.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,300,962.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Richard Kuntz sold 3,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total transaction of $347,650.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,339 shares of company stock valued at $12,619,053 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Featured Story: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.