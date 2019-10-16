Virginia National Bank Sells 510 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Virginia National Bank lowered its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. Virginia National Bank’s holdings in General Mills were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 15.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,890,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,515,202,000 after purchasing an additional 6,544,997 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in General Mills by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,174,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,477,631,000 after acquiring an additional 643,774 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in General Mills by 0.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,063,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,701,000 after acquiring an additional 159,380 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 44.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,313,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in General Mills by 3.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,750,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,521,000 after acquiring an additional 154,410 shares during the last quarter. 68.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

NYSE GIS traded down $0.96 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.65. 238,436 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,515,497. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.37. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.42 and a 12-month high of $56.40. The firm has a market cap of $32.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.73.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 18th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. General Mills had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 60.87%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on General Mills from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on General Mills from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on General Mills from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine raised General Mills from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.64.

In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 18,951 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total transaction of $1,033,208.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,656 shares in the company, valued at $4,451,885.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kofi A. Bruce sold 15,582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total transaction of $846,570.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,928,008.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.