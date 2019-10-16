Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by CenturyLink Investment Management Co

CenturyLink Investment Management Co lowered its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,132 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,208 shares during the quarter. CenturyLink Investment Management Co’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Command Bank increased its stake in shares of Visa by 30.9% in the third quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,479 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN increased its stake in shares of Visa by 21.1% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 2,143 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Summit X LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 15.7% in the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 15,154 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 4.3% in the third quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Bank increased its stake in shares of Visa by 1.1% in the third quarter. Security National Bank now owns 33,675 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,792,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Vasant M. Prabhu sold 25,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.14, for a total value of $4,537,738.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,271,074.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $639,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,783.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $177.42. 2,126,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,335,472. The company has a market capitalization of $351.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc has a 12 month low of $121.60 and a 12 month high of $187.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.13.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 53.43% and a return on equity of 41.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on V. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $177.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $166.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wedbush set a $187.00 price objective on shares of Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.57.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

