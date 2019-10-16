Vitae Market Cap Reaches $16.84 Million (VITAE)

Vitae (CURRENCY:VITAE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. One Vitae coin can now be bought for about $0.96 or 0.00011995 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Vitae has a total market cap of $16.84 million and $55,600.00 worth of Vitae was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Vitae has traded down 4.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Vitae alerts:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002874 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005107 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000450 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 71.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Vitae

VITAE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 9th, 2018. Vitae’s total supply is 18,733,820 coins and its circulating supply is 17,550,876 coins. Vitae’s official Twitter account is @OfficialVitae and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vitae is /r/VitaeTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vitae’s official website is www.vitaetoken.io.

Buying and Selling Vitae

Vitae can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vitae directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vitae should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vitae using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vitae and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.