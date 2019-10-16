Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €195.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Bank of America set a €195.00 ($226.74) target price on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

VOW3 has been the topic of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €180.00 ($209.30) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. DZ Bank restated a sell rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Monday, September 9th. Nord/LB set a €180.00 ($209.30) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €193.00 ($224.42) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €160.00 ($186.05) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Volkswagen currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €183.40 ($213.26).

Volkswagen stock opened at €166.52 ($193.63) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €152.96 and its 200 day moving average price is €149.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.95 billion and a PE ratio of 6.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.78, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.15. Volkswagen has a one year low of €131.44 ($152.84) and a one year high of €163.98 ($190.67).

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

