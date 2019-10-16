W Green Pay (WGP) Price Hits $0.14 on Exchanges

W Green Pay (CURRENCY:WGP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 16th. One W Green Pay token can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00001732 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi Korea and GDAC. W Green Pay has a market capitalization of $1.32 million and $2.38 million worth of W Green Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, W Green Pay has traded up 1.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003553 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012482 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00221730 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $87.73 or 0.01091273 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000773 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00027661 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00086856 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

W Green Pay Profile

W Green Pay’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,480,647 tokens. W Green Pay’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for W Green Pay is /r/WGreenPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. W Green Pay’s official message board is medium.com/wgreenpay. The official website for W Green Pay is wpay.sg.

Buying and Selling W Green Pay

W Green Pay can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: GDAC and Huobi Korea. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as W Green Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire W Green Pay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy W Green Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

