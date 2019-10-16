W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “W. R. Grace & Co. produces specialty chemicals. They primarily operate through the following two business segments: Davison Chemicals and Performance Chemicals. Davison Chemicals manufactures catalysts (fluid cracking, hydroprocessing and polyolein) and silica and zeolite absorbents. Performance Chemicals produces specialty construction and building materials, along with container and closure sealants. “

Get W. R. Grace & Co alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of W. R. Grace & Co from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird set a $81.00 target price on shares of W. R. Grace & Co and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets set a $83.00 target price on shares of W. R. Grace & Co and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of W. R. Grace & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of W. R. Grace & Co in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.43.

Shares of NYSE:GRA opened at $65.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.96. W. R. Grace & Co has a 1-year low of $59.22 and a 1-year high of $79.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.48.

W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $513.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.65 million. W. R. Grace & Co had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 85.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that W. R. Grace & Co will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder North Latitude Master Fund 40 acquired 106,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.65 per share, with a total value of $6,892,207.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder North Latitude Fund Lp 40 acquired 198,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.42 per share, for a total transaction of $12,563,248.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 498,970 shares of company stock worth $32,047,464. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRA. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Grace & Co by 154.8% in the 2nd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC grew its position in W. R. Grace & Co by 1,443.5% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 4,260 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 3,984 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC bought a new position in W. R. Grace & Co in the 2nd quarter valued at about $344,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in W. R. Grace & Co in the 2nd quarter valued at about $350,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in W. R. Grace & Co by 869.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,575 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About W. R. Grace & Co

W. R. Grace & Co produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; FCC additives; and methanol-to-olefins catalysts for the conversion of methanol into petrochemical feeds, including ethylene and propylene.

Read More: Buy-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on W. R. Grace & Co (GRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Grace & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Grace & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.