Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) Given a €78.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) has been assigned a €78.00 ($90.70) target price by research analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.98% from the company’s previous close.

WCH has been the subject of several other research reports. Commerzbank set a €61.00 ($70.93) target price on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Baader Bank set a €95.00 ($110.47) target price on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group set a €98.00 ($113.95) target price on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($81.40) target price on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €63.00 ($73.26) target price on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wacker Chemie presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €80.53 ($93.64).

Get Wacker Chemie alerts:

Shares of WCH opened at €66.68 ($77.53) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €66.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €70.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.75, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Wacker Chemie has a 1 year low of €57.86 ($67.28) and a 1 year high of €101.20 ($117.67).

Wacker Chemie Company Profile

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, silicones, silicone fluids, emulsions, elastomers, sealants and resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint and coating, chemical, cosmetic, textile and leather, paper and film coating, fabric coating, electrical and electronic engineering, insulation technology, mechanical engineering and metal processing, medical technology, automotive, communications technology, office equipment, household appliance, plastics and rubber processing, and mold making applications.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Chemie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Chemie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.