Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $14.12

Wacker Neuson SE (ETR:WAC)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €14.12 ($16.42) and last traded at €14.27 ($16.59), with a volume of 231614 shares. The stock had previously closed at €14.45 ($16.80).

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €35.00 ($40.70) target price on shares of Wacker Neuson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Warburg Research set a €24.20 ($28.14) target price on shares of Wacker Neuson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.00 ($16.28) target price on shares of Wacker Neuson and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €26.18 ($30.44).

Get Wacker Neuson alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.51, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €16.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is €20.07.

Wacker Neuson Company Profile (ETR:WAC)

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

Featured Story: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Neuson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Neuson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.