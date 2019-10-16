Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by First Personal Financial Services

First Personal Financial Services cut its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 33.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,891 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,950 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Walt Disney were worth $768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 15,057 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 7,705 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 13,978 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthquest Corp grew its stake in Walt Disney by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 4,772 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney stock opened at $130.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.77. Walt Disney Co has a 1-year low of $100.35 and a 1-year high of $147.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $233.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.96.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.41). Walt Disney had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $20.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.31.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.68, for a total transaction of $322,696.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,086,715.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

