WAM Capital Limited Declares Final Dividend of $0.08 (ASX:WAM)

WAM Capital Limited (ASX:WAM) announced a final dividend on Thursday, August 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be given a dividend of 0.078 per share on Friday, October 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th.

ASX WAM opened at A$2.34 ($1.66) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.43. WAM Capital has a one year low of A$1.84 ($1.31) and a one year high of A$2.50 ($1.77). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 31.18 and a quick ratio of 31.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is A$2.23 and its 200-day moving average is A$2.12.

Get WAM Capital alerts:

WAM Capital Company Profile

WAM Capital Limited is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wilson Asset Management (International) Pty Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of Australia. It makes its investments in companies primarily engaged in the industrial sector. The fund invests in value and growth stocks of small to medium-cap companies.

Read More: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for WAM Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WAM Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.