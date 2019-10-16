Wambolt & Associates LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Wambolt & Associates LLC lowered its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,353 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. Apple comprises 1.5% of Wambolt & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,318 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Apple by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 316 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 2,245.0% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 565 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belvedere Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. 58.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 17,500 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.69, for a total transaction of $3,529,575.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,150,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,101,423.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 61,659 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.38, for a total value of $14,081,682.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,507 shares in the company, valued at $19,528,088.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 433,749 shares of company stock worth $91,773,322. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on AAPL shares. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Longbow Research raised Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Cascend Securities raised their price target on Apple from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $223.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $243.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.19.

AAPL traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $233.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,387,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,833,076. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.00 and a fifty-two week high of $238.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,056.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.60.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.08. Apple had a return on equity of 52.13% and a net margin of 21.50%. The firm had revenue of $53.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

