Wealthfront Advisers LLC Buys 2,372 Shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,372 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 198.8% in the second quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 156.5% in the second quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destination Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 217.9% in the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

ZTS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Zoetis from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $138.00 price objective on Zoetis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine lowered Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $140.00 price objective on Zoetis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.69.

In other news, insider Clinton A. Jr. Lewis sold 6,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total transaction of $756,251.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,465,935.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.99, for a total value of $562,293.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,181,608.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,209 shares of company stock valued at $3,470,641 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

ZTS stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $128.12. The stock had a trading volume of 62,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,781,518. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market cap of $61.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.88, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.87. Zoetis Inc has a twelve month low of $78.90 and a twelve month high of $130.20.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 72.86% and a net margin of 22.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.164 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 21.09%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Further Reading: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.