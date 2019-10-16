Wealthfront Advisers LLC Grows Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 122.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,759 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 555.7% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 101.2% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 119.6% in the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 251.1% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $62.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.81.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, Director Robert J. Bertolini acquired 11,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.72 per share, with a total value of $491,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,673.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $51.46. 5,384,432 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,084,974. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 52 week low of $42.48 and a 52 week high of $59.28. The company has a market cap of $84.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.72.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.12. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 47.63%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.21%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

