Wealthfront Advisers LLC Grows Stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 54,448 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $12,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 3,457.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,641,450 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,005,132,000 after acquiring an additional 9,370,409 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Home Depot by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,327,709 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,731,916,000 after acquiring an additional 44,258 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,156,949 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,488,431,000 after purchasing an additional 25,410 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,952,239 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,632,392,000 after purchasing an additional 478,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,536,321 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,151,422,000 after purchasing an additional 127,532 shares during the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HD stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $236.03. The company had a trading volume of 137,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,672,227. The company’s fifty day moving average is $229.00 and its 200 day moving average is $210.49. Home Depot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $158.09 and a fifty-two week high of $236.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 6,597.69%. The firm had revenue of $30.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.01%.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.05, for a total value of $2,024,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,511,266.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Carol B. Tome sold 145,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.04, for a total transaction of $31,848,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 496,374 shares in the company, valued at $108,725,760.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 177,508 shares of company stock worth $39,076,428. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on HD. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Gabelli lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.24.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

