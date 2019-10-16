Wealthfront Advisers LLC Sells 1,119 Shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lowered its position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,119 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. MRA Associates USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 126.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 80.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

In other news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 49,392 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.70, for a total transaction of $7,986,686.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,399,054.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Brock Albinson sold 6,683 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.87, for a total value of $1,121,875.21. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,302 shares in the company, valued at $1,057,916.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ADP has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $167.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.67.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $164.17. 1,027,378 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,972,204. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $163.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.12, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Automatic Data Processing has a one year low of $121.40 and a one year high of $174.50.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.48% and a net margin of 16.17%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 57.98%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.