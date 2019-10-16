Wealthfront Advisers LLC Sells 6,054 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC decreased its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 69,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,054 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MS. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 276.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

NYSE MS traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, reaching $42.89. The stock had a trading volume of 6,068,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,497,410. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.48. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $36.74 and a 1-year high of $48.67. The company has a market cap of $70.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.35.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.10. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 16.06%. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi acquired 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.01 per share, with a total value of $70,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 420,000 shares of company stock worth $426,300. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Citigroup raised Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Sandler O’Neill raised Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Oppenheimer set a $65.00 target price on Morgan Stanley and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.15.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.