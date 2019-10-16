Wealthfront Advisers LLC Sells 863 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC decreased its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,820 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 863 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $7,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,379 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,084 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advantage Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Cowen boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.54.

NYSE ABT traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $82.08. The stock had a trading volume of 7,830,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,132,401. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.71. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $65.44 and a 1-year high of $88.76. The company has a market cap of $140.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.13.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, insider Randel William Woodgrift sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total value of $5,720,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,346,631.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 43,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total value of $3,753,552.51. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 125,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,788,236.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 181,497 shares of company stock worth $15,701,810. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

