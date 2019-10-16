Well Done LLC Has $1.08 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Well Done LLC decreased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,744 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its holdings in Microsoft by 274.5% in the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 191 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,222 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Gavea Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. 72.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a $151.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group set a $162.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Wedbush set a $160.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Microsoft from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.69.

Shares of MSFT traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $140.05. 1,007,431 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,816,636. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $93.96 and a 1 year high of $142.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,069.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $137.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.49.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The software giant reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.16. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.26% and a net margin of 31.18%. The firm had revenue of $33.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.74%.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 18th that allows the company to buyback $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software giant to purchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Frank H. Brod sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.05, for a total value of $564,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,048,639.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 123,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.26, for a total value of $16,988,532.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 433,940 shares in the company, valued at $59,562,604.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 318,757 shares of company stock worth $43,735,918 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

