Wells Fargo & Co Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a research note issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 9th. JMP Securities raised shares of Discover Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Nomura boosted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.53.

NYSE:DFS opened at $78.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $24.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.70. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $54.36 and a 1-year high of $92.98.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Discover Financial Services news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 993 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.27, for a total transaction of $82,687.11. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,336,285.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Diane E. Offereins sold 20,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.76, for a total transaction of $1,835,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,091,398.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,663 shares of company stock valued at $2,534,291. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DFS. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 857,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,016,000 after purchasing an additional 68,369 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth $429,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 575.2% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 101,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,207,000 after purchasing an additional 86,278 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth $4,711,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth $223,000. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

