Wells Fargo & Company MN Reduces Stock Position in China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its position in shares of China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,998 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in China Yuchai International were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CYD. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of China Yuchai International by 21.2% in the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 31,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of China Yuchai International in the second quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of China Yuchai International in the second quarter worth about $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CYD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded China Yuchai International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded China Yuchai International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

CYD stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.03. 15,793 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,177. The company has a market cap of $532.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.11 and its 200 day moving average is $14.52. China Yuchai International Limited has a 12-month low of $12.00 and a 12-month high of $19.95.

China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $707.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.96 million. China Yuchai International had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 4.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Analysts predict that China Yuchai International Limited will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diesel and natural gas engines in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates in two segments, Yuchai and HLGE. The company provides diesel and natural gas engines for light trucks, medium and heavy-duty trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, and marine and industrial applications; and generator sets.

