Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 1,110 Shares of Pro-Dex Inc (NASDAQ:PDEX)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its stake in shares of Pro-Dex Inc (NASDAQ:PDEX) by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,164 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.05% of Pro-Dex worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Pro-Dex during the second quarter valued at $267,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pro-Dex during the second quarter valued at $318,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in shares of Pro-Dex during the second quarter valued at $389,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pro-Dex stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.61. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,730. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. Pro-Dex Inc has a 1 year low of $8.01 and a 1 year high of $17.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.46 million, a P/E ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.06.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Pro-Dex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Pro-Dex Company Profile

Pro-Dex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures powered surgical instruments, dental instruments, and rotary air motors worldwide. It also manufactures plastic injection molds for various industries; and shavers and machined parts. In addition, it provides engineering, and quality and regulatory consulting services.

