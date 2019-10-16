Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC Has $5.32 Million Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,265 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for about 4.2% of Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $5,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,467 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $417,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,946 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the period. 88.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $305.27.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.93, for a total value of $500,280.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,592 shares in the company, valued at $7,803,614.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 2,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total transaction of $676,758.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 283,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,483,596. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,104 shares of company stock valued at $15,418,539 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TMO traded down $4.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $281.39. 1,474,464 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,659,878. The firm has a market cap of $113.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $288.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $281.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $208.34 and a fifty-two week high of $305.45.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

