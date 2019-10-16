Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) vs. First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) Critical Review

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) and First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.5% of Western New England Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.8% of First Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of Western New England Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of First Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Western New England Bancorp and First Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western New England Bancorp $88.22 million 2.86 $16.41 million $0.56 16.91 First Capital $35.05 million 5.75 $9.25 million N/A N/A

Western New England Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than First Capital.

Dividends

Western New England Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. First Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Western New England Bancorp pays out 35.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Capital has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

Western New England Bancorp has a beta of 0.21, meaning that its stock price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Capital has a beta of -0.21, meaning that its stock price is 121% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Western New England Bancorp and First Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Western New England Bancorp 0 1 2 0 2.67 First Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Western New England Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $10.50, indicating a potential upside of 10.88%. Given Western New England Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Western New England Bancorp is more favorable than First Capital.

Profitability

This table compares Western New England Bancorp and First Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western New England Bancorp 16.17% 6.16% 0.68% First Capital 26.31% 13.88% 1.51%

Summary

Western New England Bancorp beats First Capital on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

Western New England Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, savings, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, and individual retirement accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts. It also offers commercial real estate loans secured by one-to-four and multi-family apartment buildings, office, industrial, or mixed-use facilities, or other commercial properties; commercial construction loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as revolving lines of credit, working capital loans, equipment financing and term loans; residential real estate loans secured by one-to-four family residential properties; home equity loans; and consumer loans. In addition, the company provides automated teller machines (ATM), telephone and online banking, remote deposit capture, cash management services, overdraft facilities, night deposit services, and safe deposit facilities. It operates a network of 22 banking offices, 24 free-standing ATMs, and 24 seasonal or temporary ATMS located in Agawam, Chicopee, Feeding Hills, East Longmeadow, Holyoke, Ludlow, South Hadley, Southwick, Springfield, Ware, West Springfield and Westfield, Massachusetts and Granby and Enfield, Connecticut. The company was formerly known as Westfield Financial, Inc. and changed its name to Western New England Bancorp, Inc. in October 2016. Western New England Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Westfield, Massachusetts.

First Capital Company Profile

First Capital, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers a range of deposit instruments, including non-interest bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans. It also provides real estate mortgage loans, such as fixed-rate and adjustable rate mortgage residential loans, construction loans for residential and commercial properties, and commercial real estate loans, as well as commercial business loans. In addition, the company originates mortgage loans for sale in the secondary market and sells non-deposit investment products; and offers various secured or guaranteed consumer loans comprising automobile and truck loans, home equity loans, home improvement loans, boat loans, mobile home loans, and loans secured by savings deposits, as well as unsecured consumer loans. It provides its products and services through 18 locations in Indiana and Kentucky. First Capital, Inc. was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Corydon, Indiana.

