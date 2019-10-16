Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Westlake Chemical Partners LP is a manufacturer and supplier of petrochemicals, vinyls, polymers and building products. It focuses on offering ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen. Its offerings are used for a wide variety of consumer and industrial products, including food packaging, automotive products, coatings, pipes and residential construction materials. Westlake Chemical Partners LP is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup downgraded Westlake Chemical Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays upgraded Westlake Chemical Partners from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th.

Shares of WLKP stock opened at $23.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.87. Westlake Chemical Partners has a twelve month low of $20.25 and a twelve month high of $24.99. The company has a market capitalization of $748.96 million, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.07). Westlake Chemical Partners had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 5.53%. The company had revenue of $270.06 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Westlake Chemical Partners will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delphi Management Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $503,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 31,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 9,915 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 56,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,372,000. 48.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Westlake Chemical Partners

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on a spot or contract basis.

