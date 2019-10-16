Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average After Analyst Downgrade

Whitecap Resources Inc (TSE:WCP)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from C$8.50 to C$8.75. The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.49 and traded as high as $3.88. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Whitecap Resources shares last traded at $3.85, with a volume of 1,075,341 shares trading hands.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$8.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.00.

In other news, Senior Officer Darin Roy Dunlop purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$3.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$103,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 237,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$816,236.32. Also, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$3.61 per share, with a total value of C$36,099.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,119,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,651,269.69. Insiders have bought a total of 45,700 shares of company stock valued at $166,192 in the last quarter.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.79, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.48.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$379.33 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Whitecap Resources Inc will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.02%. Whitecap Resources’s payout ratio is 172.11%.

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southeast Saskatchewan. Whitecap Resources Inc is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

